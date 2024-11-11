RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maharashtra polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

November 11, 2024  09:40
The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for "anti-party" activity. 

These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

Prominent leaders who faced action include former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek constituency), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati). 

This decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, a Congress statement said. -- PTI 
