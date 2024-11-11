RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Justice Oka becomes part of 5-member SC collegium headed by CJI Khanna

November 11, 2024  23:31
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The five-member Supreme Court Collegium now headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has Justice AS Oka as a new member. 

The reconstitution of five- and three-member collegium is a consequential event after the superannuation of former CJI DY Chandrachud on November 10. 

Besides CJI Khanna, the five-member collegium, which selects apex court judges, would comprise Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and A S Oka. 

The three-member collegium, which selects high court judges, will have the CJI and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant as members. 

The collegium system is a process for appointing and transferring judges in higher judiciary. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Russia ink pact for Pantsir air defence system
LIVE! India, Russia ink pact for Pantsir air defence system

One killed as blast triggers fire at Guj IOCL refinery
One killed as blast triggers fire at Guj IOCL refinery

The blast at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara occurred at 4 pm, triggering the blaze.

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'
'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'

'The border deal offers a hedge for India against Trump's unpredictability when it comes to his approach to competition with China.'

The Woman Who Lost Everything
The Woman Who Lost Everything

When the landslide hit, Sruthi's house was washed away, along with its inhabitants.She lost her entire family and some relatives. All she had left for a close confidante was her fiance Jenson.Days after the landslide and the loss of her...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances