Justice Oka becomes part of 5-member SC collegium headed by CJI Khanna





The reconstitution of five- and three-member collegium is a consequential event after the superannuation of former CJI DY Chandrachud on November 10.





Besides CJI Khanna, the five-member collegium, which selects apex court judges, would comprise Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and A S Oka.





The three-member collegium, which selects high court judges, will have the CJI and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant as members.





The collegium system is a process for appointing and transferring judges in higher judiciary. -- PTI

