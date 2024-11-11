RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Is Delhi India's dengue capital? Cases swell to...

November 11, 2024  14:23
image
The national capital has registered 4,533 number of dengue cases and three deaths from the beginning of this year, according to the Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) report of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

 Delhi recorded a total of 9,266 cases of Dengue in 2023 while the death toll was 19, the report said. So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, and 472 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of November itself. 

The highest number of cases was recorded in October at 2,431. Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh and Central Delhi are the major contributors to cases of Dengue this year. Regarding Malaria, the report said that in 2024, the registered cases stand at 728 with no deaths recorded.

 The National Capital has also recorded 172 cases of Chikungunya till now. According to the report, this year, the government has sprayed 23,61,013 houses and 2,74,290 houses have been found positive for mosquitos. It has also issued legal notices to 1,56,265 for Mosquitogenic conditions. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Delhi India's dengue capital? Cases swell to...
LIVE! Is Delhi India's dengue capital? Cases swell to...

'He Doesn't Have The Air He Is Raj Thackeray's Son'
'He Doesn't Have The Air He Is Raj Thackeray's Son'

'I love to meet people.''I love that personal connect when they express their genuine, heartfelt feelings.'

Their religion not in danger, BJP is: Riteish
Their religion not in danger, BJP is: Riteish

People claim their religion is in danger, but it is their party that is in danger, and they are praying to save it, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh said while campaigning for his brother and Maharashtra Congress leader.

'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'
'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'

'The border deal offers a hedge for India against Trump's unpredictability when it comes to his approach to competition with China.'

Will Jarange cost Bhujbal his election?
Will Jarange cost Bhujbal his election?

Bhujbal stridently opposed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha quota from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) share.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances