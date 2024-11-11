Is Delhi India's dengue capital? Cases swell to...





Delhi recorded a total of 9,266 cases of Dengue in 2023 while the death toll was 19, the report said. So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, and 472 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of November itself.





The highest number of cases was recorded in October at 2,431. Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh and Central Delhi are the major contributors to cases of Dengue this year. Regarding Malaria, the report said that in 2024, the registered cases stand at 728 with no deaths recorded.





The National Capital has also recorded 172 cases of Chikungunya till now. According to the report, this year, the government has sprayed 23,61,013 houses and 2,74,290 houses have been found positive for mosquitos. It has also issued legal notices to 1,56,265 for Mosquitogenic conditions. -- ANI

