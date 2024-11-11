RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi given 14 page questionnaire

November 11, 2024  14:59
image
An accountability court in Rawalpindi handed over a 14-page long questionnaire to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the PS190 million settlement case, Geo News reported. 

 As per Geo News, the questionnaire contains 79 questions related to the reference provided to the couple for their final statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1898 of Pakistan. 

 Their counsel, Salman Safdar, received the questionnaire in both of their presence during the last hearing. Khan and Bibi were directed to submit their response to the Court today. 

 In a copy of the questionnaire available to Geo News, it was observed that the court asked the PTI founder whether he and his associates illegally obtained "monetary benefits", which include land measuring 458 kanals, and, in return, facilitated the "illegal and dishonest transfer/adjustment of PS171.159 million out of PS190 million, meant for the State of Pakistan".

 According to Geo News, the court while citing evidence said co-accused Shahzad Akbar, former special assistant on accountability "in-connivance and active knowledge" of Imran deceptively floated a note dated December 2, 2019, to the deposed Prime Minister. -- ANI
