HC quashes cheating case against bizman Ashneer, wife





Justice Chandra Dhari Singh after considering the plea moved by Madhuri Jain Grover and others, quashed the FIR lodged by the Delhi police Economic Offences Wing in 2023.





Following this, another bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the Bureau of Immigration to cancel the Look Out Circular issued against Ashneer Grover and his wife.





Madhuri Jain Grover and others filed a plea seeking the quashing of the FIR lodged under Sections 406, 408, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the EOW police station, New Delhi.





It was submitted that the petitioners and the complainant arrived at a settlement on September 30.





Senior advocate Mohit Mathur had appeared before Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and submitted on behalf of the petitioners that all the disputes between the complainant M/s Resilient Innovations Private Limited and the accused persons, namely, Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer Grover, Deepak Jagdishram Gupta, Shwetank Jain and Suresh Jain have been settled and prayed for some time to file an affidavit regarding the compliance of the terms of the settlement agreement.





After the FIR was quashed, the coordinate bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the authorites to cancel the LOC in their records. -- PTI

