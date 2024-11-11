RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Govt bus driver verbally abused, assaulted on duty in Bengaluru

November 11, 2024  18:19
A government bus driver in Bengaluru was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted inside the bus by an unidentified person who was subsequently nabbed, the police said on Monday. 

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 8 pm when the bus was en-route Jayanagar to Vijayanagar, they said. 

According to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, while the bus was stationed near the Haleguddadahalli signal, an unidentified individual riding a motorcycle stopped beside the bus and began verbally abusing the driver. 

The man then boarded the bus and physically assaulted the driver, who was performing his duties at the time. 

"Despite the sudden attack, Murtuza Imam Saab quickly secured the bus by locking its doors. With the cooperation of the passengers on board, the assailant was apprehended and taken to the Byatarayanapura police station, where a non-cognizable report was filed against the unidentified individual," a senior BMTC official said. 

Following the incident, Imam, who sustained injuries during the assault, was promptly transported to Victoria Hospital for medical treatment. 

He received timely care and was discharged later that night. 

The authorities were immediately informed and visited the scene to assess the situation and take appropriate action, he said. -- PTI
