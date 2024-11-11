RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gangsters attack UP judge who convicted them

November 11, 2024  20:53
File image
A judge posted in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh has alleged he was attacked by members of the Sundar Bhati gang as he had convicted them in the past. 

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident that took place on October 29, the police said on Monday. 

Five unidentified assailants in a white SUV tried to intercept the vehicle of additional district and sessions judge Anil Kumar Singh near Jattari while he was headed home in Noida via Aligarh for Diwali. 

The accused made several attempts to shoot Singh but he managed to evade them and reached a police outpost on the Aligarh-Tappal highway, according to the FIR. 

"Five unknown persons deliberately terrorised me and attacked with the intention to kill me," the FIR quoted Singh as saying. 

"I have enmity with no one. During my posting as additional sessions judge, at district court Gautam Buddh Nagar, I decided sessions trial in multiple cases of 2015 and 2016 on April 45, 2021. In these session trials, accused Sunder Bhati and his 11 gang members Rishi Pal, Singh Raj, Yogesh, Vikas Pandit, Kalu Bhati @ Beel @ Kavindra, Dinesh Bhati, Anoop Bhati, Yatendra Chaudhary, Sonu, Bobby@ Sher Singh and Surender Pandit were convicted and sentenced for life imprisonment by me," he said. 

"I have the suspicion that Sundar Bhati and his gang members have conspired to attack me with the intention to kill to take revenge for their conviction and punishment as these persons have never been convicted in spite of having criminal antecedents," he added. 

Based on the judge's complaint, a case was registered on November 9 at Khair police station, circle officer N K Singh said. -- PTI 
