First seaplane of Kerala takes off from Kochi, lands in Idukki dam





Tourism and public works minister PA Mohamed Riyas flagged off the amphibious aircraft from the Bolgatty Palace Waterdrom in the port city.





The minister also took a short trip on the 17-seater aircraft, along with industries minister P Rajeev, general education minister V Sivankutty and senior government officials.





Riyas said that with the addition of seaplane services, it will be possible to reach remote areas of the state in less time and at a lower cost.





Kerala plans excellent transport facilities, connecting four international airports, state-of-the-art national highways, hill highways, and upcoming high-speed rail corridors, he said.





"Seamless connectivity for tourists arriving at our four international airports to reach hinterland destinations is something everyone wants," Riyas said.





The minister further said that the objective of the government is to popularise the seaplane services.





"We are trying to make this affordable and accessible to everyone. A detailed plan on this is getting ready," Riyas added. -- PTI

The first seaplane of the Kerala state, took off from the backwaters here and landed in Mattupetty dam in the hill district of Idukki on Monday.