'Champai wanted to end corruption, JMM sacked him'





Addressing a public rally in Saraikela, Jharkhan, today, Shah said, "Champai Soren has been loyal for so many years, standing with Hemantji, but how he was humiliated and removed is not just an insult to Champai Soren but an insult to the entire tribal community. The main issue was that Champai Soren stated that corruption should stop, but the JMM was not willing to end it."





He dropped a bombshell, alleging that a staggering amount of cash was seized from a Congress leader's residence, overwhelming 27 counting machines. Specifically, Rs 30 crore was confiscated from Alamgir Alam's house, raising questions about the source of these funds.





"At Alamgir Alam's house, 30 crore rupees were seized. Whose money is this? All this money was sent by Modi ji for the people of Jharkhand, which Hemant Soren's government devoured. Make a BJP government, and all these people will be behind bars," he said. The Union Home Minister further accused CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government that committs scams regularly. -- ANI

In a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the way Champai Soren was humiliated and removed from the Chief Minister post, is not just an insult to him but to the entire tribal community.