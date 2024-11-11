RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Centre extends tenure of foreign secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026

November 11, 2024  22:34
image
The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of foreign secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026, according to a personnel ministry order. 

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, assumed charge as India's foreign secretary on July 15. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension of Misri as foreign secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 for a tenure up to July 14, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d), the order said. 

The provisions allow extension in the service of a foreign secretary beyond the date of superannuation in public interest, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Russia ink pact for Pantsir air defence system
LIVE! India, Russia ink pact for Pantsir air defence system

One killed as blast triggers fire at Guj IOCL refinery
One killed as blast triggers fire at Guj IOCL refinery

The blast at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara occurred at 4 pm, triggering the blaze.

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'
'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'

'The border deal offers a hedge for India against Trump's unpredictability when it comes to his approach to competition with China.'

The Woman Who Lost Everything
The Woman Who Lost Everything

When the landslide hit, Sruthi's house was washed away, along with its inhabitants.She lost her entire family and some relatives. All she had left for a close confidante was her fiance Jenson.Days after the landslide and the loss of her...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances