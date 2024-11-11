RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Blast sets off fire at IOC refinery in Vadodara

November 11, 2024  19:09
image
A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara following a blast on Monday, an official said. 

A police official said they have not received any report of serious injuries or fatalities so far. 

"Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually," said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel. 

The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. 

Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away. Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast. 

Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no death has been reported though a few people sustained minor injuries and taken to a hospital. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

11 suspected militants killed in encounter in Manipur
11 suspected militants killed in encounter in Manipur

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

LIVE! Fire at Vadodara's IOCL refinery after blast
LIVE! Fire at Vadodara's IOCL refinery after blast

Terror hits 8 Jammu districts, 44 killed this year
Terror hits 8 Jammu districts, 44 killed this year

To counter the threat and thwart the attempts of Pakistan-based handlers to spread terror in the peaceful areas of the region, officials said the Army, in close synergy with the police and the central armed police forces, has launched...

'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'
'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'

'The border deal offers a hedge for India against Trump's unpredictability when it comes to his approach to competition with China.'

'He Doesn't Have The Air He Is Raj Thackeray's Son'
'He Doesn't Have The Air He Is Raj Thackeray's Son'

'I love to meet people.''I love that personal connect when they express their genuine, heartfelt feelings.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances