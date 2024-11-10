RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

November 10, 2024  19:53
File image
File image
Two children were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, a forest official said on Sunday.                 

The incident occurred on Saturday night on Tongtaiyya hill near Maheshpur village under Ramanujnagar forest range, the official said.

He said the victims, Dishu (11) and his sister Kajal (5), belonged to the Pando tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, he said.

As per preliminary information, a herd of 11 elephants attacked a hut on the hill. 

While the parents managed to escape, the tuskers trampled the children to death, he said.

Forest and police personnel reached the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have received instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be disbursed after formalities, the official said.

Following the attack, four other huts on the hill were vacated, and residents were shifted to Premnagar, he said, adding that efforts were underway to chase the herd away.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, have been a cause of concern for the last decade. 

The menace has gradually been spreading to districts in the central region.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod and Balrampur. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: SA win toss, opt to bowl first
2nd T20I Updates: SA win toss, opt to bowl first

LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police
LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police

J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter
J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter

Four Army personnel were injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said, amid an intensified hunt following the recent killing of two Village...

Khalistan terrorist and Nijjar aide Dalla held in Canada?
Khalistan terrorist and Nijjar aide Dalla held in Canada?

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June...

MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine
MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances