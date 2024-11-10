RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump not to include Haley in his administration

November 10, 2024  08:45
President-elect Donald Trump ruled out two of his previous Cabinet members -- former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley -- to be part of his upcoming administration.

Trump, 78, was elected as the 47th president of the United States. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the elections held on November 5. In the first term, Trump served as the 45th president from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.

'I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, while Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of his presidency. Both his cabinet-ranking officials later entered the presidential race against him in the Republican primaries.

While Pompeo dropped from the race early, Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year.

Later on, the two endorsed his campaign. Haley announced her support for Trump during the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July this year.

However, in his post, Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service.

'I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!' Trump said.  -- PTI
