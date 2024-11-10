Thane collector warns of action against those refusing poll duty





Thane district has 18 assembly seats with 6,955 polling stations, for which 30,868 personnel have been deputed, he said.





"The figure includes 7,717 polling station presiding officers, an equal number of polling officers and 15,434 support staff. However, numerous persons have arrived at the collectorate seeking exemption from polling duty, which is a national responsibility," he said.





"Those with legitimate issues will be given a hearing, while others will be under scrutiny. Election duty comes just once in five years. Shirking it will not be tolerated. Section 134 of Representation of the People Act 1951 gives the authority to take direct disciplinary action against such persons," Shingare said.





Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. -- PTI

The number of people seeking exemption from Maharashtra assembly poll duty is rising and strict action would be taken against those absenting themselves from such essential work, Thane district collector Ashok Shringare said on Sunday.