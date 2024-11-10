RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thane collector warns of action against those refusing poll duty

November 10, 2024  19:18
File image
The number of people seeking exemption from Maharashtra assembly poll duty is rising and strict action would be taken against those absenting themselves from such essential work, Thane district collector Ashok Shringare said on Sunday.   

Thane district has 18 assembly seats with 6,955 polling stations, for which 30,868 personnel have been deputed, he said. 

"The figure includes 7,717 polling station presiding officers, an equal number of polling officers and 15,434 support staff. However, numerous persons have arrived at the collectorate seeking exemption from polling duty, which is a national responsibility," he said. 

"Those with legitimate issues will be given a hearing, while others will be under scrutiny. Election duty comes just once in five years. Shirking it will not be tolerated. Section 134 of Representation of the People Act 1951 gives the authority to take direct disciplinary action against such persons," Shingare said. 

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. -- PTI
2nd T20I Updates: SA win toss, opt to bowl first
2nd T20I Updates: SA win toss, opt to bowl first

LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police
LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police

J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter
J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter

Four Army personnel were injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said, amid an intensified hunt following the recent killing of two Village...

Khalistan terrorist and Nijjar aide Dalla held in Canada?
Khalistan terrorist and Nijjar aide Dalla held in Canada?

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June...

MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine
MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

