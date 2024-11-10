RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Security upped outside Canadian High Commission

November 10, 2024  16:28
Security has been beefed up outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi as members of a Hindu-Sikh outfit marched towards it in protest against attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

The Hindu Sikh Global Forum members are marching towards the High Commission in the Chanakyapuri area.

Police said they have raised barricadings outside the High Commission to ensure there is no breach in law and order.

But some of the protesters were seen trying to scale the barricading.

"We have deployed additional forces and barricadings outside the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

There has been a series of violent incidents targeting Hindu temples in Canada, the latest being at a temple in Brampton on November 4.  -- PTI
