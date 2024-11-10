RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


National level shot-put player found dead in Bhopal

November 10, 2024  19:06
Amit Verma, a national level shot-put player, was found dead in his apartment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, an official said.

Verma's friends reached his house after he did not respond to their calls in the morning, TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Singh Bhadoria said.

The friends broke open the door when the 22-year-old athlete did not answer the doorbell. 

They found his body inside the apartment, the official said.

Bhadoria said no suicide note was found in the house. At this stage, police cannot say if it is suspicious, according to the official.

The reason for Verma's death can be ascertained only after post-mortem, he said.

The shot-put player was in Bhopal for the past year to train at the TT Nagar Stadium, he added. -- PTI
