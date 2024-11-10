RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi to lead roadshow, address rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand

November 10, 2024  11:48
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mega roadshow and address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday. 

Modi will address a public rally in Bokaro at 1 pm and another in Gumla at 3.15 pm. He will lead a mega roadshow in Ranchi in the evening, according to the state Bharatiya Janata Party.

The roadshow is scheduled to begin at 5.15 pm from OTC Ground and culminate at New Market Chowk.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, entry of all small and big goods vehicles will be restricted in the state capital between 2 pm and 8 pm.

The district administration has also declared a 'no flying zone' in the 200-meter radius of the stretch between Birsa Munda airport and Sahjanand Chowk in view of the roadshow.

Drones, paragliding and hot air balloons have been restricted in the area. Also, prohibitory orders have been imposed from 6 am to 11 pm, officials said.

Modi will campaign for the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Amar Kumar Bauri at Chandankiyari in Bokaro.

In Gumla, he will seek votes for BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and other senior leaders of the party addressed multiple rallies, crisscrossing the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed several rallies over the last two days.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and November 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter breaks out in Srinagar
LIVE! Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

'Bulldozer justice' simply unacceptable: SC
'Bulldozer justice' simply unacceptable: SC

Citizens' voices cannot be throttled by a threat of destroying their properties and 'bulldozer justice' is simply unacceptable under the rule of law, the Supreme Court has said.

Waqf row: Karnataka warns officials issuing notices
Waqf row: Karnataka warns officials issuing notices

The Karnataka government has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those officials who change the land mutation records and serve eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

Australia announce squad for India Test series
Australia announce squad for India Test series

Uncapped McSweeney to open with Khawaja in India series

NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP
NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP

The police said the ordeal began for the student in December 2022, when she was putting up at a city hostel. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said the case was registered on Friday after she approached the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances