Modi to lead roadshow, address rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mega roadshow and address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday.





Modi will address a public rally in Bokaro at 1 pm and another in Gumla at 3.15 pm. He will lead a mega roadshow in Ranchi in the evening, according to the state Bharatiya Janata Party.





The roadshow is scheduled to begin at 5.15 pm from OTC Ground and culminate at New Market Chowk.





According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, entry of all small and big goods vehicles will be restricted in the state capital between 2 pm and 8 pm.





The district administration has also declared a 'no flying zone' in the 200-meter radius of the stretch between Birsa Munda airport and Sahjanand Chowk in view of the roadshow.





Drones, paragliding and hot air balloons have been restricted in the area. Also, prohibitory orders have been imposed from 6 am to 11 pm, officials said.





Modi will campaign for the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Amar Kumar Bauri at Chandankiyari in Bokaro.





In Gumla, he will seek votes for BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and other senior leaders of the party addressed multiple rallies, crisscrossing the state.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed several rallies over the last two days.





Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and November 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23. -- PTI

