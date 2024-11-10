RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi begins 3-km roadshow in Ranchi

November 10, 2024  18:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday/ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday/ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in a 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, the capital of poll-bound Jharkhand, with thousands of people lining both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of their leader. 

The Prime Minister, seated atop a saffron-coloured open vehicle adorned with flowers and his cutouts, waved at the crowd, which chanted slogans like "Modi Zindabad." 

This was the second roadshow by the PM in Ranchi, the earlier being on May 3. 

The roadshow began at OTC Ground, amid tight security and heavy police deployment, and is set to culminate at New Market Chowk. 

Before the roadshow, the Prime Minister addressed two rallies one in Bokaro and another in Gumla where he promised all-round development for the state. 

From children to adults, people expressed their excitement by capturing moments of the roadshow on their mobile phones. 

In view of the roadshow, prohibitory orders were enforced in Ranchi from 6 am to 11 pm. 

Additionally, the entry of all small and large goods vehicles was restricted in the state capital between 2 pm and 8 pm. 

The district administration also declared a "no-flying zone" within a 200-metre radius of the stretch between Birsa Munda Airport and Sahjanand Chowk. 

Drones, paragliding, and hot air balloons have been banned in this area for the duration of the event. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: India eye 2-0 lead vs South Africa
2nd T20I Updates: India eye 2-0 lead vs South Africa

LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police
LIVE! Designated terrorist held by Canadian police

J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter
J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter

Four Army personnel were injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said, amid an intensified hunt following the recent killing of two Village...

MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine
MVA promises period leaves, cervical cancer vaccine

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

Bangladesh to seek Interpol help to repatriate Hasina
Bangladesh to seek Interpol help to repatriate Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday said it will seek Interpol's assistance in repatriating deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, and other 'fugitives', to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances