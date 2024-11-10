Fresh gun-and-bomb attacks in Imphal

Armed men from the hills launched a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, police said.



Security forces -- Army, BSF and police -- retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials said.



Tension remained high in the surrounding villages as farmers were unable to tend to their paddy fields due to the firing from hilltop positions towards the low-lying fields of Sanasabi, they added.



To prevent the situation from escalating further, additional forces have been deployed, police said. -- PTI

