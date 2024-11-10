Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, officials said.





The gunbattle broke out around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and upper reaches of Nishat area in Srinagar, they said.





They said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of terrorists there. There are no reports of any casualties so far. -- PTI