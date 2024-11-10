RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

November 10, 2024  10:48
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, officials said.

The gunbattle broke out around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and upper reaches of Nishat area in Srinagar, they said.

They said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of terrorists there. There are no reports of any casualties so far.   -- PTI
