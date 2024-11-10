RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Designated terrorist held by Canadian police

November 10, 2024  18:51
Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who was designated a terrorist by India, is likely to have been arrested in Canada's Ontario province following a shooting incident, sources claimed in New Delhi on Sunday. 

The incident occurred on October 28 in Milton. 

The Halton Regional Police Service had last Tuesday said that it had arrested two men on charges of "discharging firearm with intent" following an investigation after the duo had come to a hospital and one of them was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot and later discharged. 

It did not disclose their identity and said both accused "were held in custody pending a bail hearing". 

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year. -- PTI
