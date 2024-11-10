RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi constable gives CPR to road victim, saves life

November 10, 2024  20:06
File image
A woman head constable literally breathed life into a motorcyclist lying wounded on a road near Palam Gate on Sunday, the Delhi police said. 

Head constable Satish Kumari was on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle when she found Amit Dogra, 35, lying unconscious on a road and gave him a CPR. 

The incident happened around 7.45 am, when she witnessed a collision between two motorcycles, police said in a statement. 

"She acted promptly, rushing to his aid with the help of passersby. She turned him over and administered CPR, successfully reviving him before he was sent to a nearby hospital in a PCR van," it said. 

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is given when the heart stops beating or beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs, according to American Red Cross. 

The process involves the rescuer compressing chest of the victim or administering oxygen mouth-to-mouth. -- PTI
