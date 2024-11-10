RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CPM FB page hacked, UDF nominee's video posted ahead of bypolls

November 10, 2024  20:21
With crucial bypolls in Kerala just a few days away, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist faced embarrassment on Sunday when a campaign video of the Opposition United Democratic Front candidate for the Palakkad seat, Rahul Mamkootathil, appeared on the official page of its Pathanamthitta district committee. 

Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy. 

CPI-M Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu issued a statement saying the party came to know about the video posted following media reports. 

"Upon detailed examination, it was found that someone hacked the page, deliberately posted the video to create controversy, took a screenshot, and shared it with the media," Udayabhanu stated. 

The social media team recovered the page and removed the video promptly. 

A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities. 

The BJP alleged the incident as evidence of a "deal" between the LDF and UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls. -- PTI 
