CPM FB page hacked, UDF nominee's video posted ahead of bypolls





Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy.





CPI-M Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu issued a statement saying the party came to know about the video posted following media reports.





"Upon detailed examination, it was found that someone hacked the page, deliberately posted the video to create controversy, took a screenshot, and shared it with the media," Udayabhanu stated.





The social media team recovered the page and removed the video promptly.





A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities.





The BJP alleged the incident as evidence of a "deal" between the LDF and UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls. -- PTI

