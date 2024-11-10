RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bride critical after bullet hits her head during marriage celebrations in Punjab

November 10, 2024  21:27
image
A bride was critically injured after a bullet hit her head during marriage celebrations at a marriage palace near Khai Pheme ki village in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident took place when a few of the relatives were firing in the air at the wedding ceremony. Baljinder Kaur (23), the daughter of Baj Singh of Hasham Toot village, was scheduled to tie the knot with one Gurpreet Singh of Sarhali kalan in Tarn Taran district at the marriage palace near Khai Pheme ki village. 

Baljinder was rushed to a private hospital where her condition is stated to be critical. 

Deputy superintendent of police Sukhwinder Singh said that they were scanning the CCTV footage. 

Further investigations were underway, he added. -- PTI
