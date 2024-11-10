RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bangladesh's interim govt inducts three more advisers

November 10, 2024  21:10
Professor Muhammad Yunus
Professor Muhammad Yunus
Bangladesh's interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus inducted three new members to the council of advisers with President Mohammad Shahabuddin administering the oath of office at Bangabhaban presidential palace here on Sunday evening. 

Industrialist Sheikh Bashir Uddin, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and anti-discrimination students movement leader Mahfuj Alam, who is also serving as a special assistant to Yunus, were administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of the presidential palace in the presence of other dignitaries including senior government officials, Bangabhaban officials said. 

The official said that with these appointments the number of advisers in the interim government stood at 24. 

The official said the new inductions would likely result in the reshuffle of portfolios in the council installed on August 8, three days after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime in a mass upsurge led by the anti-discrimination students' movement. 

The protesters were initially waging a campaign against reforms in the quota system for government jobs but later the demonstrations turned into a mass movement demanding the resignation of Hasina. 

Alam was largely a behind-the-scenes key figure in the students' movement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: Pandya leads late resurgence
2nd T20I Updates: Pandya leads late resurgence

LIVE! Baba Siddique shooter, 2 others arrested in UP
LIVE! Baba Siddique shooter, 2 others arrested in UP

Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple

The upper caste people, mostly Vokkaligas, allegedly took away the 'Utsava Murthy', the metallic festival idol of the deity for performing rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village.

'3 police stations turned away Cuttack rape survivor'
'3 police stations turned away Cuttack rape survivor'

In separate petitions submitted to the Odisha police, both parties alleged that the victim approached multiple police stations -- Puri Ghat, Sadar, and Barang --before her FIR was accepted by the Badambadi police station.

Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab
Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab

The accused were also allegedly involved in the recent murder of another person in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances