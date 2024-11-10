RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Baba Siddique shooter, 2 others arrested in UP

November 10, 2024  20:59
NCP leader Baba Siddique/File image
The Mumbai police on Sunday said they have arrested the shooter and two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case from Uttar Pradesh. 

The shooter Shivakumar and two others were arrested in a joint operation with STF of UP police, an official said. 

The three are being brought to Mumbai, he said. 

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East. 

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away. -- PTI
