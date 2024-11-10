Army officer killed, 3 jawans hurt in encounter in J-K's Kishtwar





The operation comes amid an intensified hunt underway since the killing of two Village Defence Guards recently.





The Army identified the fallen hero as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para and saluted his supreme sacrifice.





The encounter broke out around 11 am when joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted the terrorists in the Keshwan forest, a few kilometres from the spot where the bullet-riddled bodies of VDGs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were found.





A massive search operation was launched in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan on Thursday evening after the terrorists abducted and killed the VDGs. -- PTI

Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army's special forces laid down his life on Sunday, while three more soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.