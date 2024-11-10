Army officer killed, 3 jawans hurt in encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

Army officer killed, 3 jawans hurt in encounter in J-K's KishtwarNovember 10, 2024 18:15
Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para/Image courtesy White Knight Corps on X
Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army's special forces laid down his life on Sunday, while three more soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.
The operation comes amid an intensified hunt underway since the killing of two Village Defence Guards recently.
The Army identified the fallen hero as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para and saluted his supreme sacrifice.
The encounter broke out around 11 am when joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted the terrorists in the Keshwan forest, a few kilometres from the spot where the bullet-riddled bodies of VDGs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were found.
A massive search operation was launched in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan on Thursday evening after the terrorists abducted and killed the VDGs. -- PTI