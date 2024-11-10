8 cars gutted as lorry transporting them catches fire in T'gana, driver sustains burns





The incident happened on the national highway at Zahirabad town between 1.30 pm and 2 pm.





Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, the police said, adding the lorry driver who suffered 20 percent burns was rushed to a hospital.





A short-circuit could have led to the fire mishap, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.





The cars were being transported from Gujarat to Hyderabad, he said.





A case has been registered and the probe is underway, the police added. -- PTI

A container lorry with eight cars being transported on it caught fire in Sangareddy district in Telangana on Sunday and the driver suffered burns, the police said.