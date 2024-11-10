RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


8 cars gutted as lorry transporting them catches fire in T'gana, driver sustains burns

November 10, 2024  18:21
File image
File image
A container lorry with eight cars being transported on it caught fire in Sangareddy district in Telangana on Sunday and the driver suffered burns, the police said. 

The incident happened on the national highway at Zahirabad town between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. 

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, the police said, adding the lorry driver who suffered 20 percent burns was rushed to a hospital. 

A short-circuit could have led to the fire mishap, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation. 

The cars were being transported from Gujarat to Hyderabad, he said. 

A case has been registered and the probe is underway, the police added. -- PTI 
