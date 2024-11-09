RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


White Knight Corps commander visits J-K's Kishtwar, reviews ongoing ops

November 09, 2024  08:22
Sanatan Dharm Sabha activists protest the killing of two VDGs, in Kishtwar, J-K on Friday/ANI Photo
The commander of the Army's White Knight Corps visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday to review the ongoing operations to track down terrorists responsible for the killings of two Village Defence Guards.

The bodies of Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, the two Village Defence Guards killed by terrorists, were found near a rivulet during a massive search operation, officials said.

The officials said the two VDGs were executed on Thursday after being abducted in the higher reaches of Kishtwar.

On Friday, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva -- the General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps -- visited the area and reviewed the operations.

A large-scale cordon-and-search operation is underway to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the killings.

"The GOC of White Knight Corps, along with commanders, visited Kishtwar and the general area of Bhart Ridge to review the operations in progress," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The Army, police and other security agencies have cordoned off the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping. -- PTI
