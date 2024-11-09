RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


We're already united: Uddhav on PM's 'ek hai' slogan

November 09, 2024  19:25
image
The Shiv Sena did not lose its identity even after an alliance of three decades with the Bharatiya Janata Party and there was no question of it turning into Congress now, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.
  
The Sena-UBT chief was speaking at a campaign rally at Hingoli for Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance candidates from Kalamnuri, Hingoli and Vasmat assembly segments ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

Replying to criticism by the BJP that the Sena led by him has become another version of the Congress, Thackeray said his party was a BJP ally for several years, but did not lose its identity. 

"Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah come here and tell people that we (Shiv Sena-UBT) abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. I did not leave the ideology, I left the BJP. The BJP is not Bal Thackeray's thoughts," he said.

"How can the Shiv Sena become Congress? Congress is with us. The Shiv Sena did not become BJP despite being with them for 25-30 years. How can it become Congress?" added Thackeray who severed the ties with the BJP in 2019 and joined hands with the Congress and (then undivided) NCP.

On the BJP's slogan 'ek hai to safe hai', he said, "We are already united, we will wipe out the BJP by staying together." 

Despite the elections in Maharashtra, the Tata Airbus project in Gujarat was inaugurated with fanfare, Thackeray said, referring to the Opposition's claim that big industrial projects meant for Maharashtra were being diverted to Gujarat.  

Santosh Bangar, sitting MLA and candidate of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Kalamnuri, had called on him when he was chief minister and suffering from coronavirus infection, Thackeray said.

"He was crying, and the next day I saw that he went there (Shinde camp). I came to know about his sins later," the Sena-UBT chief said, referring to the split in the party in June 2022.

His government took care of people during the coronavirus pandemic, Thackeray said. -- PTI
