Thiruvananthapuram airport to shut for 5 hours today





The flight operations will be disrupted from 4:00 in the afternoon to 9:00 in the evening.





The procession for Alpassi Arattu will be carried out from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.





"The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains closed twice a year for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple procession to pass through," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport informed in a post on X.





"The practice of the procession taking the airport path to reach the Shangumugham Beach for the holy bath of the idols began centuries ago. This ritual continues even after the Airport was established in 1932, ensuring that the culture and traditions of the region remains intact," the airport said.





The airport issued a passenger advisory, suggesting passengers check updated flight timings with the respective airlines. -- ANI

