RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tata symbolised finest traditions of Indian enterprise, committed to service: PM

November 09, 2024  11:13
Ratan Tata with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ANI Photo/File image
Ratan Tata with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ANI Photo/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described industry doyen Ratan Tata, who died on this day last month, as the epitome of the finest traditions of Indian enterprise with a steadfast commitment to integrity, excellence and service. 

Penning a tribute to the widely respected former Tata Group chairperson, Modi said his absence since his passing has been deeply felt not only in India but across the world. 

Tata remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured, and generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place, the prime minister said in a piece -- Tribute to Shri Ratan Tata -- which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website. 

From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society, Modi said, adding that seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals have mourned his loss. 

Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened, he said, citing Tata's investment in these fields, including in numerous start-ups. 

Tata, the prime minister said, envisioned a society where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual's potential is valued and where progress is measured in the wellbeing and happiness of all. 

For the youth, he was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility, Modi said. 

For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service, the prime minister said. 

He noted that under his leadership the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. 

Despite this, the industrialist wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness, Modi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong govt in Telangana to begin caste survey today
LIVE! Cong govt in Telangana to begin caste survey today

20 killed, 30 injured in Pak railway station blast
20 killed, 30 injured in Pak railway station blast

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held

Two individuals, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were arrested from Brooklyn and Staten Island in New York on Thursday.

3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses
J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances