Tata symbolised finest traditions of Indian enterprise, committed to service: PM





Penning a tribute to the widely respected former Tata Group chairperson, Modi said his absence since his passing has been deeply felt not only in India but across the world.





Tata remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured, and generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place, the prime minister said in a piece -- Tribute to Shri Ratan Tata -- which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website.





From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society, Modi said, adding that seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals have mourned his loss.





Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened, he said, citing Tata's investment in these fields, including in numerous start-ups.





Tata, the prime minister said, envisioned a society where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual's potential is valued and where progress is measured in the wellbeing and happiness of all.





For the youth, he was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility, Modi said.





For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service, the prime minister said.





He noted that under his leadership the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide.





Despite this, the industrialist wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness, Modi said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described industry doyen Ratan Tata, who died on this day last month, as the epitome of the finest traditions of Indian enterprise with a steadfast commitment to integrity, excellence and service.