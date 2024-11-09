RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Salman shoots in Hyderabad amid tight security

November 09, 2024  18:13
The shooting of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar was going on at a star hotel in the old city of Hyderabad amid tight security against the backdrop of threats received by the top actor from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The security has been tight as Khan is a 'Y plus' category security protectee, police sources said on Saturday, refusing to share details.

According to reports, Khan had his own security in addition to that of the government.

Khan, who had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was issued a fresh threat, officials said in Mumbai on Friday.
 
The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline Thursday night..
        
The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song Main Sikandar Hoon, an official said.
        
On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Sikandar also features Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna. -- PTI
