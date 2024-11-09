Onion prices soar in Delhi, Mumbai, other major cities





The price of onions has risen from Rs 40-60 kg to Rs 70-80 per kg at the wholesale markets.





Speaking to ANI, a seller at a market in Delhi said, "The price of onions has risen from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg. We source it from the mandi so the prices we receive from there affect the prices on which we sell it. There has been a reduction in sales because of the price hike but people are still purchasing it since it is an important part of food eating habits here."





A buyer, Faiza shared her distress over the price hike of onions and said, "The price of onions has shot up even though it should have come down according to the season. I purchased onions at Rs 70 per kg. It has affected food-eating habits in the household. I appeal the government to at least reduce the prices of vegetables that are eaten every day."





The price of onions in Delhi is around Rs 80 per kilogram as of November 8, 2024.





The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country including across the markets in Mumbai.





Dr Khan, a buyer in Mumbai spoke to ANI about the price rise and said, "The price of onions and garlic has gone up manifold. It has doubled. This has also affected the budget of the household. I purchased 5 kg of onion for Rs 360." -- ANI

Onions have got citizens teary-eyed as the prices have surged across the markets in several cities, leaving customers in distress.