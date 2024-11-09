Modi trying to forcefully pass Waqf bill: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcefully attempting to pass Waqf (amendment) bill.

"PM Narendra Modi is forcefully trying to pass Waqf (amendment) bill. He does not even want to hold a discussion in the JPC, leaving all parliamentary rules and traditions. This is happening for the first time - all the opposition parties boycotted the JPC tour, despite that it is being held," Singh said.

Singh called the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tour a drama and a medium to divert attention from the issues.

"If the opposition does not go to a meeting, the quorum remains incomplete. I do not know whether the quorum is being completed or not in today's Guwahati tour. This JPC is a drama. The JPC was just a medium to divert attention from the issues. In reality, the Modi government does not want any discussion in JPC," Singh said.





The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has held 25 meetings so far since August 22.





The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.