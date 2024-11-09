RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi trying to forcefully pass Waqf bill: AAP

November 09, 2024  12:47
image
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcefully attempting to pass Waqf (amendment) bill.
 
"PM Narendra Modi is forcefully trying to pass Waqf (amendment) bill. He does not even want to hold a discussion in the JPC, leaving all parliamentary rules and traditions. This is happening for the first time - all the opposition parties boycotted the JPC tour, despite that it is being held," Singh said.
 
Singh called the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tour a drama and a medium to divert attention from the issues.
 
 "If the opposition does not go to a meeting, the quorum remains incomplete. I do not know whether the quorum is being completed or not in today's Guwahati tour. This JPC is a drama. The JPC was just a medium to divert attention from the issues. In reality, the Modi government does not want any discussion in JPC," Singh said.

 The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has held 25 meetings so far since August 22.

The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong-ruled states ATM of 'shahi parivar': Modi
LIVE! Cong-ruled states ATM of 'shahi parivar': Modi

Many Khalistan supporters...: Trudeau drops bombshell
Many Khalistan supporters...: Trudeau drops bombshell

'There are supporters of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians'

21 killed, 46 injured in Pak railway station blast
21 killed, 46 injured in Pak railway station blast

The explosion ripped through the provincial capital Quetta's railway station as passengers gathered on the platform before the scheduled departure of the Jaffar Express to Peshawar.

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held

Two individuals, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were arrested from Brooklyn and Staten Island in New York on Thursday.

3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances