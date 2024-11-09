RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man kills mother for stopping him to shift to Canada

November 09, 2024  16:00
image
A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son allegedly after she did not allow him to shift to Canada for work, police in New Delhi said on Saturday.
   
The incident took place in Molarband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, they said.
 
After killing his mother on the evening of November 6, the accused, Krishna Kant (31), called his father Surjeet Singh (52) and asked him to come home, they said.
 
When Singh reached home, Krishan Kant said "sorry" to him and asked him to go upstairs and see for himself what he had done, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
 
Upon reaching the first floor of the house, Singh found his wife Geeta lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her body, he said, adding that during this the accused managed to flee.
 
Singh immediately took Geeta to Apollo Hospital, where she was declared dead, the police said.
 
The DCP said Singh has two sons. While his younger son, Sahil Bholi (27), works in a bank. Krishan Kant was jobless and a drug addict.
 
"Both sons are unmarried and at the time of incident only Geeta and the accused were present at home," the officer said.
 
Krishan Kant was later arrested from the same area and a case of murder has been registered against him, the officer added.
 
During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharge slams BJP over Yogi, Modi's slogans
LIVE! Kharge slams BJP over Yogi, Modi's slogans

When PM visits Arab nations...: Owaisi on 'vote jihad'
When PM visits Arab nations...: Owaisi on 'vote jihad'

Owaisi said 324 farmers have died by suicide in "Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) division", but no one is talking about it.

Man kills mother for stopping him to move to Canada
Man kills mother for stopping him to move to Canada

The son revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first.

Constitution copy shown by Rahul fake, claims Shah
Constitution copy shown by Rahul fake, claims Shah

Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge
2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge

Shivakumar said, "Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress' welfare guarantees are benefiting people."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances