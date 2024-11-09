RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kharge slams BJP over Yogi, Modi's slogans

November 09, 2024  16:13
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies. 

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, where assembly elections will be held on November 20, he said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again, and expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections.

He also said while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the call of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (we are safe if we are united). 

"First you decide between yourselves whose slogan is to be followed - whether Yogi ji's or Modi ji's," the Congress chief said.

"BJP gives inciting speeches and speaks lies and divert people's attention from core issues," he alleged. 

He said two big leaders from Vidarbha could not stop big investments going out of the region to Gujarat as they are concerned about saving their own posts and do not have anything to do with the people's interests. 

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both senior BJP leaders hailing from Nagpur. 

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years. 

"We will tell you about the work we have done in 55 years," he said. -- PTI 
