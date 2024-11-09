I-T raids on residence of CM Soren's aide ahead of assembly polls





According to the sources, nine different locations are covered in the raids in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.





More details are awaited.





Notably, this comes days ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. CM Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, in alliance with Congress, RJD and left parties is facing major competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the state.





Earlier, Jharkhand high court in June had granted bail to Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case. -- ANI

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, allegedly a close aide and personal secretary of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said sources on Saturday.