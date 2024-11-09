RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

I-T raids on residence of CM Soren's aide ahead of assembly polls

November 09, 2024  10:09
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, allegedly a close aide and personal secretary of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said sources on Saturday. 

According to the sources, nine different locations are covered in the raids in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. 

More details are awaited. 

Notably, this comes days ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. CM Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, in alliance with Congress, RJD and left parties is facing major competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the state. 

Earlier, Jharkhand high court in June had granted bail to Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thiruvananthapuram airport to shut for 5 hrs today
LIVE! Thiruvananthapuram airport to shut for 5 hrs today

3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held

Two individuals, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were arrested from Brooklyn and Staten Island in New York on Thursday.

Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution
Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA

Sanju Samson became the first Indian to hit two consecutive hundreds in T20 Internationals to power the visitors to a thumping 60-run victory against South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances