Iranian charged in pre-poll Trump assassination plot

November 09, 2024  09:09
Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2024/Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) charged an Iranian citizen who was tapped by Iran to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump before the presidential election. 

Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran was charged as an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump, according to United States Department of Justice statement. 

"The charges announced today expose Iran's continued brazen attempts to target US citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders and dissidents who criticize the regime in Tehran," said FBI director Christopher Wray. 

"We have also charged and arrested two individuals who we allege were recruited as part of that network to silence and kill, on U.S. soil, an American journalist who has been a prominent critic of the regime. We will not stand for the Iranian regime's attempts to endanger the American people and America's national security," read the statement. -- PTI
