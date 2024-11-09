RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Demonetisation, GST weapons to kill farmers, labourers: Rahul

November 09, 2024  19:57
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its policies on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were weapons to kill farmers, labourers and the poor in the country.

He also claimed that a battle is on in India between the ideologies of the BJP-RSS and INDIA bloc, who are believers of hatred and love, respectively.

The battle is also between violence and unity, he claimed.

"Policies of Narendra Modi are responsible for spreading unemployment in India. Demonetisation, GST are weapons to kill the poor, farmers and labourers," he said while addressing a poll rally in Jamshedpur.

"The BJP-RSS are playing politics to divide India on the basis of caste, religion and language. The Congress wants to protect the Constitution of India, while the BJP-RSS is hell-bent on destroying it," Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of funding capitalists who in turn invest money abroad.

He exuded confidence that they would defeat Modi and work for welfare of the masses.

During the address, Gandhi took a two-minute break after Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta whispered to him that "Azan" was on. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Made mistake twice, now will stay with NDA: Nitish
LIVE! Made mistake twice, now will stay with NDA: Nitish

Canada's move on visa program to hit Indian students
Canada's move on visa program to hit Indian students

The processing time for students applying under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) was significantly shorter and approval rates higher, something that will change after Canada ended the scheme on Friday.

NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP
NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP

The police said the ordeal began for the student in December 2022, when she was putting up at a city hostel. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said the case was registered on Friday after she approached the...

Cong vs BJP in Himachal over CM's 'missing samosas'
Cong vs BJP in Himachal over CM's 'missing samosas'

The Congress maintained that the state government had not ordered any such inquiry and it could be an internal matter of the CID. A top CID official has also said that no formal inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Patriarchy didn't stop Indira from becoming PM: Nirmala
Patriarchy didn't stop Indira from becoming PM: Nirmala

Replying to a question about women empowerment, Sitharaman insisted that patriarchy is a concept invented by the Left.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances