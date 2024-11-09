Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', layer of smog over city





Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in the severe category with readings of 409 at both.





Delhi has been witnessing very high of level of air pollution for the past few weeks which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks and low wind speed.





The AQI was in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning as well with a reading of 387.





Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius on Saturday, four notches above the season's average.





The humidity level stood at 98 percent at 8.30 am, according to the India meteorological department. -- PTI

A layer of smog covered the national capital Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category with an average AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.