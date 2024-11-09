RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', layer of smog over city

November 09, 2024  10:26
File image
File image
A layer of smog covered the national capital Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category with an average AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. 

Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in the severe category with readings of 409 at both. 

Delhi has been witnessing very high of level of air pollution for the past few weeks which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks and low wind speed. 

The AQI was in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning as well with a reading of 387. 

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius on Saturday, four notches above the season's average. 

The humidity level stood at 98 percent at 8.30 am, according to the India meteorological department. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 20 killed, 30 injured in railway station blast in Pak
LIVE! 20 killed, 30 injured in railway station blast in Pak

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held

Two individuals, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were arrested from Brooklyn and Staten Island in New York on Thursday.

3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses
J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists.

How Sanju Samson Made T20I History!
How Sanju Samson Made T20I History!

Sanju Samson continued his dream run in T20I cricket, smashing his second consecutive century in the first match of the series against South Africa at Kingsmead, in Durban on Friday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances