RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Constitution copy shown by Rahul fake, claims Shah

November 09, 2024  14:14
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. 

Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.
 
"Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don't make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery," Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day.

Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10 pc reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations," Shah said.

He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can't bring back Article 370," he claimed. 

Shah also hit out at the JMM-led dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Constitution copy shown by Rahul fake, claims Shah
LIVE! Constitution copy shown by Rahul fake, claims Shah

2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge
2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge

Shivakumar said, "Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress' welfare guarantees are benefiting people."

Many Khalistan supporters...: Trudeau drops bombshell
Many Khalistan supporters...: Trudeau drops bombshell

'There are supporters of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians'

I-T raids Hemant Soren's aide ahead of Jh'khand poll
I-T raids Hemant Soren's aide ahead of Jh'khand poll

A total of nine premises in the state's capital Ranchi and Jamshedpur are being raided in an operation that started early morning. A security team of the CRPF is assisting the I-T sleuths, the sources said.

21 killed, 46 injured in Pak railway station blast
21 killed, 46 injured in Pak railway station blast

The explosion ripped through the provincial capital Quetta's railway station as passengers gathered on the platform before the scheduled departure of the Jaffar Express to Peshawar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances