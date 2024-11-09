Congress-ruled states ATM of party's shahi parivar': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the party's 'shashi parivar'.

"We won't let Maharashtra become the ATM of Congress," Modi said, addressing a campaign rally in Akola for the November 20 state assembly elections.





"I challenge the shahi parivar of Congress to prove if they ever visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's panchteerth," Modi said.





Modi has coined the term panchteerth to denote Amedbkar birthplace in Mhow, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, his 'Mahaparinirvan Sthal' in Delhi, and 'Chaitya Bhoomi' in Mumbai.





People of Haryana foiled the conspiracy of Congress by following the 'Ek hai to safe hai' (we are safe if we are united) mantra, Modi said.





"The Congress knows that it will be strengthened only if the country is weakened. The policy of that party is to pit one caste against the other," he said.





Modi said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra means corruption and scams of thousands of crores of rupees.





"In my first two terms as the PM, I have given four crore pucca houses to the poor," Modi said.





"I have come to seek your blessings for the BJP-led Mahayuti (grand alliance) in the Maharashtra assembly elections," he said. -- PTI