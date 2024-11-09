RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong govt in Telangana to begin caste survey today

November 09, 2024  11:08
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that the Congress government in Telangana will commence its long-awaited caste-based survey on Saturday, marking a 'historic and revolutionary' moment for the state. 

Taking to his official handle on X, Jairam Ramesh posted, "The Congress Government in Telangana will begin its caste-based survey today. 80,000 ennumerators will be going door to door over the next few weeks, covering over 1.17 crore households across 33 districts." 

"This is the first time a caste-based survey is being conducted by the government in Telangana since 1931. It is a historic, revolutionary moment - one that is a realisation of the Telangana Movement's aspirations for the state and a fulfilment of one of the key ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution," Jairam Ramesh's post read. 

He posted, "It is also, as Rahul Gandhi noted in Hyderabad earlier this week, a blueprint for the national caste census that the INDIA coalition's Government will conduct. This census, and the lifting of the Supreme Court's arbitrary ceiling of 50 percent on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are central to @INCIndia's vision for the country." 

"We are committed to the idea of social, political, and economic justice in India, as laid out in our Constitution and as envisioned by India's founding fathers," said Jairam Ramesh. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong govt in Telangana to begin caste survey today
LIVE! Cong govt in Telangana to begin caste survey today

20 killed, 30 injured in Pak railway station blast
20 killed, 30 injured in Pak railway station blast

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held

Two individuals, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were arrested from Brooklyn and Staten Island in New York on Thursday.

3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths
3 coaches of Shalimar Exp derail in Bengal, no deaths

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses
J-K: Security beefed up for slain village guards' houses

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances