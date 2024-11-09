RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Blow for Indian students as Canada ends visa policy

November 09, 2024  20:20
image
Canada has ended with immediate effect the popular fast track study visa programme, SDS, a major policy decision that is likely to impact scores of international students, including from India.
   
The processing time for students applying under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) was significantly shorter and approval rates higher, something that will change after Canada ended the scheme on Friday.
 
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September had announced on X: We're granting 35 per cent fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10 per cent.
 
"Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down, he added in the post as the Canadian government said it was looking to reduce the number of temporary residents.
 
The move comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada.
 
According to the Indian High Commission here, India is the largest source country of foreign students with an estimated 4,27,000 Indian students studying in Canada.
 
"Canada is committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits," the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in a statement on Friday.
 
Canada's goal is to strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience," the statement said.
 
The SDS was launched in 2018 to provide faster processing for eligible post-secondary students, it said, adding, it was eventually opened to legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.
 
There was a similar Nigeria Student Express (NSE) for prospective university students from Nigeria; it too has ended along with the SDS, the statement said, adding, both the SDS and the NSE initiatives ended on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Made mistake twice, now will stay with NDA: Nitish
LIVE! Made mistake twice, now will stay with NDA: Nitish

Canada's move on visa program to hit Indian students
Canada's move on visa program to hit Indian students

The processing time for students applying under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) was significantly shorter and approval rates higher, something that will change after Canada ended the scheme on Friday.

NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP
NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for 6 months in UP

The police said the ordeal began for the student in December 2022, when she was putting up at a city hostel. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said the case was registered on Friday after she approached the...

Cong vs BJP in Himachal over CM's 'missing samosas'
Cong vs BJP in Himachal over CM's 'missing samosas'

The Congress maintained that the state government had not ordered any such inquiry and it could be an internal matter of the CID. A top CID official has also said that no formal inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Patriarchy didn't stop Indira from becoming PM: Nirmala
Patriarchy didn't stop Indira from becoming PM: Nirmala

Replying to a question about women empowerment, Sitharaman insisted that patriarchy is a concept invented by the Left.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances