Blow for Indian students as Canada ends visa policy

Canada has ended with immediate effect the popular fast track study visa programme, SDS, a major policy decision that is likely to impact scores of international students, including from India.

The processing time for students applying under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) was significantly shorter and approval rates higher, something that will change after Canada ended the scheme on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September had announced on X: We're granting 35 per cent fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10 per cent.

"Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down, he added in the post as the Canadian government said it was looking to reduce the number of temporary residents.

The move comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada.

According to the Indian High Commission here, India is the largest source country of foreign students with an estimated 4,27,000 Indian students studying in Canada.

"Canada is committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits," the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in a statement on Friday.

Canada's goal is to strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience," the statement said.

The SDS was launched in 2018 to provide faster processing for eligible post-secondary students, it said, adding, it was eventually opened to legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

There was a similar Nigeria Student Express (NSE) for prospective university students from Nigeria; it too has ended along with the SDS, the statement said, adding, both the SDS and the NSE initiatives ended on Friday. -- PTI