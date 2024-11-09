RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5 killed, several hurt as bus collides with parked vehicle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

November 09, 2024  09:43
image
Five people were killed and several others were injured after a bus collided with a parked vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district, said an official on Saturday. 

According to superintendent of police Rural Firozabad Akhilesh Bhadoria, the bus was enroute from Mathura to Lucknow when it collided with a parked vehicle near Thana Nasirpur on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. 

"Five people died and several others were injured in the incident," he said.

Shortly after receiving the information, police reached the spot. 

SP Rural and CO Sirsaganj inspected the spot. "The injured were immediately sent to the District Hospital. In the investigation, it was discovered that the bus had lost control due to the negligence of the driver," said the SP. 

Sharing further details, the SP said, "Sandeep, a resident of Mohaddinpur in Lucknow, had gone to Mathura for his four-year-old son Siddharth's mundan ceremony. There were about 20 people on the bus including his family and relatives. This tragic accident occurred while returning from Mathura." -- ANI
