Will clarify our stand on Nov 10: Maratha leader Jarange

November 08, 2024  18:13
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange on Friday said he would make clear his stand on the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 10. 

Jarange, whose agitation for quota for the Marathas has drawn huge response over the last one year, continued to target deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for `doing injustice' to the community as he spoke to a Marathi news channel. 

The community will defeat those who did injustice to it, he said, reiterating the demand of reservation in the Other Backward Classes category. 

"We have decided not to contest the assembly polls. But I will make our stand clear on November 10 so that there is no confusion," Jarange said. 

"After that, the community has ten days (till the election). We will get reservation, and till we get it, it will be our focus. After getting reservation, we will decide what to do about politics," he said. 

"People are bound to go against you if they face injustice. Because of Devendra Fadnavis, our community has faced a lot of injustice. The Maratha community faced huge insult when they gave reservation to other communities and we were left out. There is anger in the community," Jarange said. -- PTI
