RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Under your leadership we are...: Rahul to Trump

November 08, 2024  10:53
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to US President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the two nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. 

"I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future," Gandhi said. 

 India and the USA share a "historic friendship" rooted in our commitment to democratic values, he said. "Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans," the former Congress chief said in his letter to Trump, dated November 7. 

 "I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America," Gandhi said. Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader has also served as the 45th President of the US after his first victory in 2016. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aligarh University entitled to minority status: SC
LIVE! Aligarh University entitled to minority status: SC

Chaos reigns in J-K House, BJP MLAs marshalled out
Chaos reigns in J-K House, BJP MLAs marshalled out

Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the third day on Friday as Bharatiya Janata Party members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator...

FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'

The Haveri Police station in Karnataka registered a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya for a false claim that a farmer in the district died by suicide after having his land claimed by Waqf board.

When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak
When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak

'If you can have Rampur flown magically to Pakistan's borders, I might ask the nawab to accede to Pakistan. Else, I'm afraid we have no choice in the matter but to join India.'

Jamaat supports Priyanka in Wayanad: Kerala CM
Jamaat supports Priyanka in Wayanad: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Pinarayi Vijayan intensified his attack on the Congress, alleging that its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with the backing of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances