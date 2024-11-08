RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump's sons to launch 6 luxury towers in India

November 08, 2024  21:09
Founder of Tribeca Developers Kalpesh Mehta/ANI Photo
Founder of Tribeca Developers Kalpesh Mehta/ANI Photo
Founder of Tribeca Developers, Kalpesh Mehta, on Friday said that the Trump juniors -- Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump -- will visit India in early next year to launch iconic 'Trump Tower' projects. 

The project launches are expected between March and June, said Kalpesh Mehta, who is Trump Organisation's real estate partner in India. 

Mehta, in a virtual interaction with ANI, said they will develop six more Trump Towers in India, one each in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida. 

There are at present four such high-rise luxury Trump properties, one each in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Kolkata. 

With six more launches in the coming months, India will have the highest number of such high-rise Trump towers, surpassing the United States. 

"I was studying in the US, at the Wharton School of Finance. Trump Jr was junior to me in the college. A professor, who was my mentor and guide, was also the mentor of Donald Trump's juniors. The professor introduced me to Donald Trump juniors and our friendship started," Mehta said. 

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are sons of US President-elect Donald Trump. 

He won a historic re-election earlier this week. 

Mehta said they signed the deal at a cocktail party in the US, which is when Trump's real estate business entered India. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 Updates: India post 56 runs in powerplay
1st T20 Updates: India post 56 runs in powerplay

LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held
LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held

New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC
New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a fresh bench and overruled the 1967 judgment that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created...

K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min
K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min

Hitting out at the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the ruling party has reached "height of appeasement politics," and alleged that it has in a way made appeasement of minorities its "goal."

You did it your way, chief: Successor's farewell to CJI
You did it your way, chief: Successor's farewell to CJI

Chief Justice of India-designate Sanjiv Khanna on Friday lauded CJI D Y Chandrachud for his "monumental" contribution, saying he worked on a mission to improve the apex court and pursued his goal of making it "a sanctuary of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances