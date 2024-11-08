Trump's sons to launch 6 luxury towers in India





The project launches are expected between March and June, said Kalpesh Mehta, who is Trump Organisation's real estate partner in India.





Mehta, in a virtual interaction with ANI, said they will develop six more Trump Towers in India, one each in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida.





There are at present four such high-rise luxury Trump properties, one each in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Kolkata.





With six more launches in the coming months, India will have the highest number of such high-rise Trump towers, surpassing the United States.





"I was studying in the US, at the Wharton School of Finance. Trump Jr was junior to me in the college. A professor, who was my mentor and guide, was also the mentor of Donald Trump's juniors. The professor introduced me to Donald Trump juniors and our friendship started," Mehta said.





Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are sons of US President-elect Donald Trump.





He won a historic re-election earlier this week.





Mehta said they signed the deal at a cocktail party in the US, which is when Trump's real estate business entered India. -- ANI

