Trump effect: Rupee falls to all-time low





Forex traders said the US Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates signals a shift in the global financial landscape. Moreover, with Donald Trump's tax and trade policies influencing global markets, volatility could re-enter the rupee's trajectory.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.32 against the greenback, then it fell further to an all-time low of 84.37, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at a fresh lifetime low of 84.32 against the US dollar.

